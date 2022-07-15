Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $2.6647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

