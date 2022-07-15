GYEN Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $166,986.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00053601 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024171 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001907 BTC.
About GYEN
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
GYEN Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.