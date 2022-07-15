Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0186

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $704,654.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00051839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub.

Hacken Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

