Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock worth $493,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

