Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Halliburton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,904 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

HAL stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.