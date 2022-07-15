Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.23. 32,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 133,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $146.35 million for the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Beach Brands

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

In other news, CEO Gregory H. Trepp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,938.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.