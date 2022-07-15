Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VBR stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

