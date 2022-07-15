Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.62. 13,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.