Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $162,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 141,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

