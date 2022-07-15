Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $479,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,722,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Kroger by 97.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $47.69. 37,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

