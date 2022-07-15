Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

AN stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,541 shares of company stock worth $81,959,160 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

