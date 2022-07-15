Harfst & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

