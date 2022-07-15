Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Harvard Bioscience

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 218,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 898,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 292,042 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $5,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,708. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBIO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

