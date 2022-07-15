Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of HA stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $763.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

