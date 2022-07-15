Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

