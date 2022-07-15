HC Wainwright Cuts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $77.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRNS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.15. Transcat has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $388.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Transcat by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

