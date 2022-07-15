Hegic Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Hegic has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $553,180.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hegic has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,963.47 or 1.00058574 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.