Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.91

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $4.57. Hello Group shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 1,533,994 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hello Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 753,456 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

