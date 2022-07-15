Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE HLF opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.06. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $54.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

