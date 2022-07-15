Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and $1.52 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $3.58 or 0.00017216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,794.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009241 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003324 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Hermez Network Coin Profile
Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.
Hermez Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.