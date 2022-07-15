Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $149.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $153.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Hess stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.66. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

