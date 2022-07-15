HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) & Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Head to Head Review

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Outfront Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -0.89% -0.69% Outfront Media 6.54% 10.09% 1.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HG and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares HG and Outfront Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $2.43 million 9.57 $2.76 million $0.86 9.52 Outfront Media $1.46 billion 1.89 $35.60 million $0.50 33.72

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HG and Outfront Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Outfront Media 0 1 2 0 2.67

Outfront Media has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.07%. Given Outfront Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than HG.

Summary

Outfront Media beats HG on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

