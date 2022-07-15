Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

