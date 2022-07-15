Highland Private Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

