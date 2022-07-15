Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $128.31 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

