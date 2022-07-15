Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.27.

HLT opened at $113.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.19.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

