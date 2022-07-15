Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $69.73.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

