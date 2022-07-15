Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $69.73.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
