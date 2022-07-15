Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HKTVY opened at $15.10 on Friday. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

