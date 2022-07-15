HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

HP stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

