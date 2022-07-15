Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Hunting from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hunting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.00.

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Hunting has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

