Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.