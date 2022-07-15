Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hypera Stock Performance

HYPMY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 2,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,894. Hypera has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

