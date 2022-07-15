Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Imagin Medical Trading Up 33.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMEXF traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.23. 7,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18. Imagin Medical has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.53.
Imagin Medical Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imagin Medical (IMEXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Imagin Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagin Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.