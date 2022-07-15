Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Imagin Medical Trading Up 33.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMEXF traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.23. 7,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18. Imagin Medical has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.53.

Imagin Medical Company Profile

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

