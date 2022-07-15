Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.60 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.39). Approximately 462,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 700,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.38).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 135 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,300.00.

Impact Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

About Impact Healthcare REIT

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

