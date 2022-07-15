Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $65.92 on Friday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $606,135 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $2,543,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

