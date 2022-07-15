Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in June

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 738,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on IDEXY. BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.50) to €25.50 ($25.50) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.00) to €22.50 ($22.50) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($25.50) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

IDEXY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 979,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.04. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

