Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Trading Down 4%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 52,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 475,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $663.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

