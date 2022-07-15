Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Up to $40.65

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.65, but opened at $42.26. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 565 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4887 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.