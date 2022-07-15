Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Down 59.8% in June

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:IBA traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. 3,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $48.11.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4887 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

