Infrastructure and Energy Alter (NASDAQ:IEAWW) Stock Price Down 25.2%

Infrastructure and Energy Alter (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 25.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 2,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 27,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Infrastructure and Energy Alter Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28.
