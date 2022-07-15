InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 739,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,300 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 38,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,765. The company has a market cap of $199.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

