InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.0-113.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.01 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.13. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $12,448,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 315.9% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 201,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 152,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of InMode by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 250.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.