InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 293.9% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of InPlay Oil stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 76,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 63.26% and a net margin of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

