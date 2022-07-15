Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day moving average of $236.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

