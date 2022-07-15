Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,778.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.69. 166,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,737. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average is $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

