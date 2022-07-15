Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Sells 2,246 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) CEO Roger Crystal sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $24,953.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,118.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OPNT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,888. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.