Insider Selling: Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells 75,007 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $384,785.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,567.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $55,943.90.

Terran Orbital Trading Up 2.2 %

LLAP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 152,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,151. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $36,097,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLAP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.