Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 154 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $333.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

