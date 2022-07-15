Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 962 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Meta Platforms Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Shares of META stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

