Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 107 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.88.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

